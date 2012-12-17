NEW YORK (AP) — The science fiction of Arthur C. Clarke has finally reached the next dimension in the U.S. — e-books.

The late author's estate has an agreement with the digital publisher RosettaBooks to release "2001: A Space Odyssey" and 34 other works. Clarke's books already have been available electronically in his native Britain. Rosetta announced Tuesday that other Clarke works coming out as e-books in the U.S. for the first time include his "Rama" and "Vanamonde" series and the novels "Childhood's End" and "The Sands of Mars." Clarke died in 2008 at age 90.

Rosetta is an independent publisher which also handles the e-editions of Aldous Huxley's "Brave New World" and Kurt Vonnegut's "Slaughterhouse-Five."