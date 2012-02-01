LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Police say contemporary artist Mike Kelley has been found dead in his Los Angeles area home.

South Pasadena Police Sgt. Robert Bartl says it appears Kelley committed suicide Tuesday. A family friend who was concerned about Kelley went to his home and called 911.

Kelley's studio released a statement that the Los Angeles Times published on its website saying: "Mike was an irresistible force in contemporary art. ... We cannot believe he is gone. But we know his legacy will continue to touch and challenge anyone who crosses its path. We will miss him. We will keep him with us."