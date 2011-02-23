DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) -- An artist who created a bronze sculpture for Kevin Costner is suing the actor to force him to sell the work of art.

Peggy Detmers says she spent more than six years creating the sculpture of 14 bison and three American Indian hunters for a resort Costner had planned to open in South Dakota's Black Hills.

The Rapid City Journal says Detmers values the sculpture at $2.2 million.

Costner says he still wants to build the resort he planned 20 years ago. Meanwhile, he spent $6 million to build a visitors' center and create a display site for the sculpture. Detmers says she wasn't properly consulted in that project.

Costner filmed much of his Academy Award-winning movie "Dances with Wolves" in South Dakota and later bought a casino there.