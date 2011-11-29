LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The silent movie "The Artist" and the doomsday drama "Take Shelter" lead the Spirit Awards honoring independent films with five nominations each, including best picture.

Also in the running for best picture are the cancer tale "50/50"; the action thriller "Drive"; and the family dramas "Beginners" and "The Descendants."

Jean Dujardin of "The Artist," Michael Shannon of "Take Shelter" and Ryan Gosling of "Drive" were among lead-actor nominees announced Tuesday. The others are Demian Bichir for "A Better Life" and Woody Harrelson for "Rampart."

Up for lead actress are Lauren Ambrose, "Think of Me"; Rachel Harris, "Natural Selection"; Adepero Oduye, "Pariah"; Elizabeth Olsen, "Martha Marcy May Marlene"; and Michelle Williams, "My Week with Marilyn."

Winners will be announced Feb. 25, the day before the Academy Awards.

Online:

http://www.spiritawards.com