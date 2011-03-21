At her first public appearance since filing for divorce from Pete Wentz, Ashlee Simpson had a man by her side, and he was a little one.

Simpson, 26, brought 2-year-old son Bronx to the Milk + Bookies organization's second annual Story Time Celebration, held in Los Angeles on Sunday. (Though she posed for a few pics, she didn't do any interviews)

Citing "irreconcilable differences," the singer-actress filed for divorce in February. She and Wentz had been married since May of 2008.

"Ashlee's been my best friend for five years," Wentz told Ryan Seacrest on his KIIS-FM radio show March 14. "I have nothing but love and respect for her."

