Ashlee Simpson-Wentz is reportedly returning to TV in the CW network's reboot of "Melrose Place." She'll play a "small-town girl who arrives in Los Angeles with a big secret."

Is there any other kind of small-town girl living in Melrose Place?

Of course, Ashlee hasn't been completely retired from TV since her days playing good girl Cecilia on "7th Heaven." She and husband Pete Wentz recently filmed a guest appearance on "CSI: New York" where they played a criminal couple caught up in a drug deal gone bad.

Sounds like good practice for life in the Melrose apartments.