It's really over for Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz.

TMZ obtained court documents confirming that the duo's divorce was finalized on Nov. 22.

PHOTOS: Biggest splits of 2011

Simpson, 27, and Wentz, 32, announced in February they were separating after nearly three years of marriage. They now share custody of their 3-year-old son Bronx.

PHOTOS: Ash and Pete in happier times

Just last month, the exes were all smiles reunited at Bronx's third birthday party. Simpson has, however, moved on with a new man: Boardwalk Empire's Vincent Piazza. She and Piazza have been dating since June, and in September, the actor introduced her to his parents.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's friendliest exes

Wentz has also moved on since the split; in September, sources confirmed to Us Weekly he was dating a brunette model named Meagan Camper.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly