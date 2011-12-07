Ashlee Simpson, Pete Wentz Finalize Divorce
It's really over for Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz.
TMZ obtained court documents confirming that the duo's divorce was finalized on Nov. 22.
Simpson, 27, and Wentz, 32, announced in February they were separating after nearly three years of marriage. They now share custody of their 3-year-old son Bronx.
Just last month, the exes were all smiles reunited at Bronx's third birthday party. Simpson has, however, moved on with a new man: Boardwalk Empire's Vincent Piazza. She and Piazza have been dating since June, and in September, the actor introduced her to his parents.
Wentz has also moved on since the split; in September, sources confirmed to Us Weekly he was dating a brunette model named Meagan Camper.
