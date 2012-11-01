Ashlee Simpson is back and better than ever!

Four years after the release of her third studio album, Bittersweet World, the 28-year-old singer gave fans a sneak peek of her new music video, "Bat for a Heart," on Oct. 31.

"As promised, here's a little tease of what's to come!" Jessica Simpson's little sister tweeted. "In this tease I do drop the F bomb, so you've been warned!"

In the 50-second teaser, the slim blonde rocks a variety of looks, including a tattered tee and lingerie, an ivory mask and a loose-fitting striped tank top.

Ashlee -- whose parents filed for divorce in September after 35 years of marriage -- spoke to Us Weekly about her new music at Wet Republic in Las Vegas Sept. 8.

"It's interesting because there's two sides of it -- there was a side that was a bit more folky, but lately it's been a bit more dance," Simpson (mom to Bronx, 3, with ex-husband Pete Wentz) said of her the album's sound. "It's more of an electronic feel."

Simpson is planning to unveil the full-length song and video on Nov. 21.

