Life is imitating art for Ashley Benson and Tyler Blackburn, who play teen sweethearts Hanna Marin and Caleb Rivers on ABC Family's "Pretty Little Liars." In the July 15 issue of Us Weekly, multiple insiders confirm the co-stars are dating in real life. "He makes me laugh," Benson, 23 tells Us of her beau, 26. "I have such a crush!"

The pair were first linked in April after they were spotted kissing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Benson was previously in a serious relationship with Justin Bieber's "swagger coach" Ryan Good. "I've always been in relationships," Benson said in Seventeen's April 2013 issue. "And I knew I needed to learn to be comfortable alone."

Benson added that she would be open to dating again if the right person came along. "If it happens, it happens. I'm 23 -- I could have a boyfriend tomorrow. But relationships are scary, because once you're in one, you have to face the idea of breaking up or staying together forever," she explained. "It's scary."

Blackburn was the first person to be cast in the "Pretty Little Liars" spinoff, Ravenswood. The supernatural series will premiere in October following the annual "Pretty Little Liars "Halloween special.

