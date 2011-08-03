It only took a few flirty tweets between Ashley Benson and Joe Jonas to spark romance rumors.

But in the September issue of Seventeen, the 21-year-old Pretty Little Liars star says her relationship with Jonas is strictly platonic -- for now.

"He tweeted me! We know each other just from hanging around," Benson says. "It's so funny because once you tweet someone, everybody sees it. And they're like, 'Oh my God, is she going out with Joe Jonas?'"

"I got so many messages, and the next day it's all over these gossip sites, 'She's going out with Joe Jonas!'" she recalls. "I was like, 'Oh no! I'm not going out with him!' We're just very friendly."

Not that Benson is opposed to the idea of one day hooking up with Jonas, 21. "I think we could make a cute couple, definitely," she says. "I could definitely see us being more than friends."

Benson -- who's currently dating Justin Bieber's "swagger coach" Ryan Good -- adds that she's "never had my heart broken. And I don't want to have my heart broken. I'm afraid of it. Even when I break someone else's heart, I'm really upset about it. And I'm not even feeling half of what they are."

