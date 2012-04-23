Glee fans held out hope they'd see Lauren Zizes back at McKinley High even after she quit New Directions on the third season premiere, but now it looks like the boisterous, plus-sized pal of Kurt Hummel has roamed the halls for the last time.

"It is what it is," Ashley Fink, who plays Zizes, told TheInsider.com, confirming her exit from the series. "Lauren's somewhere in that school, she's just not on camera or being talked about. She's involved in activities that aren't televised."

Fink's departure from the series comes mere months after creator Ryan Murphy told TVGuide.com her character would have a "major story" arc with Kurt (Chris Colfer) during season 3.

The actress -- who last appeared on Glee in October -- says she has no hard feelings about getting the axe.

"Glee is very much a fly by the seat of your pants [operation] in the way that best laid plans never quite come together," Fink, 25, said. "They have so many [characters] to take care of and I think once they made the decision that all these characters were going to graduate, it shifted the way this season was going to go."

