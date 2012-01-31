Ready for some girl-on-girl action between Ashley Greene and Olivia Wilde?

The two actresses lock lips in the upcoming movie Butter (in theaters March 16), also starring Jennifer Garner, Ty Burrell, Alicia Silverstone and Hugh Jackman.

"It wasn't that awkward," Greene tells the March issue of Lucky. "It's the same idea as having to kiss a male costar and it's not real. Olivia is such a cool chick and very professional. So we were just messing around and cracking up in between scenes, and it ended up being really fun."

Adds Greene: "Now I'm the envy of every straight male everywhere!"

So what does Greene look for in a significant other? "What's most attractive to me is someone who has the same amount of drive as I do, someone who's equally busy," says the star, whose exes include Joe Jonas, Chace Crawford and Jared Followill. "But I think that would be a tall order.

For now, the actress is trying to establish her career outside of the Twilight franchise. "Basically I went from 'dying to get a gig' to dying to get the gig everyone wants,'" Greene explains. "So now I'm in this realm with a lot of highly respected actresses, which is an amazing place to be, but also kind of terrifying."

That might explain why the 24-year-old DKNY brand ambassador has become a red carpet staple. "I'm so laser-focused on my career, because when you're dealt these cards, if you don't kind of run with it, then you're an idiot," she tells Lucky. "You gotta take advantage of what you've been given."

