Ashley Greene has a new place to call home.

"I just got a house," Greene told Wonderwall on Saturday at McDonald's and Just Jared's joint summer kick-off party and carnival in Beverly Hills, Calif. The revelation comes just more than two months after a fire ripped through her West Hollywood, Calif., condo, gutting the residence and killing one of her two Fox terriers.

The March 22 fire was reportedly ruled an accident by law enforcement officials and was caused by a burning candle that was left unattended in the living room of her Granville Towers pad while Greene, her boyfriend and her brother were sleeping.

Though Greene was guarded and didn't offer any details about her new abode, the actress -- best known for playing Alice Cullen in the "Twilight" franchise -- did admit that she's got a lot on her summer to-do list. "I didn't hire a decorator or organizer, so I'm busy with unpacking and decorating and that's pretty much it," she said. "And barbequing."

While the Florida native seemed upbeat discussing her summer plans, when the interview shifted to the subject of the fire, Greene wasn't so chatty.

Asked how she's faring in the aftermath of the blaze, she laughed and offered only a two-word answer: "Next question."

Fair enough. But Greene did tell People magazine at the Runway for Hope event in Orlando, Fla., on May 11 that she's "had a rough few months, but I'm doing OK," adding that participating in charity events and focusing on others has helped.

Greene gave some attention on Saturday to celeb friends including Chord Overstreet, Jesse Metcalfe and Emile Hirsch, who joined Adam Lambert, Topher Grace, Theresa Palmer, Colton Haynes, Jerry Ferrara and Kiernan Shipka at the event, which was held on a rooftop parking structure adjacent to the Beverly Hilton hotel. Guests snacked on French fries and McDonald's new lineup of Quarter Pounders and kept busy with ping pong, water balloon battles, a surf simulator, a roller skating rink and a photo booth.

As for Greene, once she's fully settled in her new digs, she can concentrate on promotions for her next film, the punk rock pic "CGBG," due in theaters in October.