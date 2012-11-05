Ashley Greene covers Manhattan magazine, Kate Moss' daughter learns a new word and Drew Barrymore steps out yet again post-baby: See what Us Weekly's preferred partners are buzzing about in this Monday's roundup!

Twilight star Ashley Greene says she wants a man who "isn't afraid to call me on my s--t." (Just Jared)

Kids say the darndest things! Kate Moss says her daughter Lila's first word was "Nazzi" for paparazzi. (Fashionista)

Happy 57th birthday, Kris Jenner! See her before she was famous! (toofab)

Sue Sylvester has met her match! Watch an exclusive sneak-peek of Thursday's episode of Glee. (Vulture)

Puppy love! Take a look at Blake Lively, Jessica Biel, Kristen Stewart and other celebs who are crazy about their dogs. (The Daily Beast)

New mom Drew Barrymore steps out to go grocery shopping in Los Angeles. (PopSugar)

Sandra Bullock or Charlize Theron: Who should play Kay Scarpetta? (ET Online)

TLC members Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas and Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins are considering using a hologram of Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes for tour. (Zap2It)

