Whiplash-fast rebound?

Ashley Greene didn't exactly go into mournful hiding on Thursday when reps confirmed her breakup from Joe Jonas.

Instead, the "Twilight" star, 24, celebrated St. Patrick's Day at Phebe's Tavern in New York with another famous musician: Kings of Leon bassist Jared Followill. (JustJared reports that the duo also hung out with Greene's father, Joe, at the downtown pub.)

Greene (who wore holiday-appropriate, green skinny jeans in the pics) tweeted about her celebratory day, but didn't mention her male companion.

"Good food. Good friends. Great day. Now I'm at home watching beauty and the beast haha. Super cool." She and Followill, 24, were the subject of romance rumors in late 2009.

Reps for Jonas, 21, and Greene told UsMagazine.com Thursday: "We can confirm they both have parted ways and have no further comment."

The pair had been dating since last summer. Explained one Jonas source to Us of the split: "Joe wasn't that into it."

