Ashley Greene hasn't had much luck finding a man who wants a low-key romance.

Without naming names, the 25-year-old "Twilight" saga actress -- whose ex-boyfriends include Reeve Carney, Jared Followill and Joe Jonas -- opens up about her past loves in the December issue of British GQ. "When I'm dating a guy and he says, 'I don't want press,' and then says, 'Let's go to [Hollywood sushi eatery] Katana for dinner' -- I'm like, 'Really? You don't want to just walk down the street to some dive? You don't want to get photographed, but you want to go to a place where you know there's paparazzi?'"

"Dating is a hard, hard thing when you have this job," says the single star, who split with Broadway star Carney in August. "Sometimes I wish I could just go back to Florida and, like, date my hometown boyfriend. It's really frustrating whenever I can't go and do something because I know it's going to be on the internet."

Greene says she has often been romantically linked to men she never actually dated, including family members. "If I go to a friend's house, they'll be, 'She's dating him!' It's like, 'Oh, am I dating my brother now? Is that what's happening?'" she tells the magazine. "Or when they write that I was with a 'mystery man,' and I'm like, 'He's gay, by the way, so it is a mystery!'"

The "Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn -- Part 2" is in theaters Nov. 16.

