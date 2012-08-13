Ashley Greene's frequent workouts have paid off!

The Apparition actress, 25, showed off her seriously sexy bikini body in Malibu August 12. Wearing an olive green two-piece, Greene unveiled her toned abs, lean legs and sculpted arms while paddleboarding in the Pacific Ocean.

PHOTOS: Celebs' favorite workout spots

Greene, who was accompanied by an unidentified male companion, recently shared her fitness secrets with Us Weekly. "I think you have to change it up so you don't get bored," she said at NYLON magazine's August issue party in Hollywood July 31. "My friend the other day was like, 'I just got this Groupon for paddle boarding! So we're going to go do that. It's a really good workout and I'm a water person."

"I've done surfing, I've done Pilates, I've done dance, so honestly, [my workout] is just a little mishmash of everything," Greene added.

PHOTOS: Ashley Greene's little black book

The actress -- whose new movie, Apparition, is in theaters August 24 -- also dropped hints about what fans can expect in The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2.

"Everyone has been wanting to see Renesmee being born and the interaction with her, so everyone is going to get to see a little bit of that," she said of the half-mortal, half-vampire baby born to Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's characters.

PHOTOS: Sneak peek! See stills from the final Twilight film

As for her own character, Alice Cullen, "it's a lot of the same thing with her, being that supportive rock for Bella and Edward and not really choosing sides" Greene told Us. "Then, you know, we always throw in a little fight sequence. Alice always has a very graceful, very fun fight sequence, so we'll see that."

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 is in theaters November 16.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ashley Greene Unveils Sexy, Athletic Bikini Body in Malibu!