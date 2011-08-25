Ashley Hebert, J.P. Rosenbaum Enjoying "Honeymoon Phase" in NYC
In love in New York!
Bachelorette Ashley Hebert and fiance J.P. Rosenbaum are settling right into their new life together. A source tells the new Us Weekly -- out now -- that the duo are "in their honeymoon phase" living together in NYC.
VIDEO: J.P. proposed to Ashley in Fiji!
On August 21, the duo holed up indoors for most of the day, according to a source. Rosenbaum, 34, headed out only to pick up an iced coffee at a nearby Dunkin' Donuts.
VIDEO: J.P. and Ashley's cutest moments -- so far
"They held hands for the walk and were always in conversation," a source tells Us of the former Philadelphia resident (who will commute while she finishes her dentistry classes) and Rosenbaum.
VIDEO: J.P. pens Ashley a touching love letter
Hebert, 27, and her beau also enjoyed dinner Wednesday night at at ZIO, an Italian eatery in NYC's Flatiron district. A source tells Us the duo was joined by J.P.'s brother Roy and his girlfriend Angela Pope, and the foursome ate at the restaurant's "Chef's Table" by the open kitchen.
Adds a pal, "They are simpatico. After they get settled, they'll discuss long-term plans."
For more on Ashley and J.P.'s life together in NYC, check out the new Us Weekly -- on stands now!
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Apr. 25, 2019 These stars are expanding their families in 2019!