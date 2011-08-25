In love in New York!

Bachelorette Ashley Hebert and fiance J.P. Rosenbaum are settling right into their new life together. A source tells the new Us Weekly -- out now -- that the duo are "in their honeymoon phase" living together in NYC.

On August 21, the duo holed up indoors for most of the day, according to a source. Rosenbaum, 34, headed out only to pick up an iced coffee at a nearby Dunkin' Donuts.

"They held hands for the walk and were always in conversation," a source tells Us of the former Philadelphia resident (who will commute while she finishes her dentistry classes) and Rosenbaum.

Hebert, 27, and her beau also enjoyed dinner Wednesday night at at ZIO, an Italian eatery in NYC's Flatiron district. A source tells Us the duo was joined by J.P.'s brother Roy and his girlfriend Angela Pope, and the foursome ate at the restaurant's "Chef's Table" by the open kitchen.

Adds a pal, "They are simpatico. After they get settled, they'll discuss long-term plans."

