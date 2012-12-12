It's the reality TV moment Ashley Hebert has been training for since her season of The Bachelorette back in 2010.

On Dec. 1 in Pasadena, Calif., the 28-year-old dental school grad said "I do" to her construction manager fiance J.P. Rosenbaum, 35 -- and in an upcoming special, she'll share the joy with millions of viewers.

Hebert slipped into a larger-than-life custom Randi Rahm gown -- complete with a 40-pound, hand-beaded train -- for the Pasadena, Calif. wedding, and in new snaps of the happy couple, the effect is ravishing.

In a recent media conference call, the petite bride admitted that her main thoughts as she strode toward the altar weren’t about Rosenbaum -- they were about the hefty train trailing her down the aisle instead.

"'Wow, my train is so heavy. I'm not sure I can make it all the way up those steps,'" Hebert joked about her thoughts on the call with Rosenbaum. "Babe, I'm sorry, but that was the truth. It was so heavy!"

But to attendees of the Dec. 1 nuptials, Hebert and Rosenbaum never looked more in love.

"They both got choked up," a guest told Us. "The vows were very heartfelt. They're a great couple."

The two-hour special will air on Sunday, Dec. 16, at 8 p.m. EST on ABC, and feature such familiar faces as Emily Maynard, Trista and Ryan Sutter, Jillian Harris and Sean Lowe, and the couple’s Yorkie, Boo.

