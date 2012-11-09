FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Actress Ashley Judd isn't ruling out a run for U.S. Senate in Kentucky.

The former Kentuckian is an active supporter of Tennessee Democrats. She said in a statement Friday that she's honored to be mentioned as a potential candidate, but she sidestepped the question of whether she would get into the race.

Judd lives in Tennessee and would have to re-establish a residence in Kentucky before she could challenge Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell in his 2014 re-election bid.

No Democrats have stepped forward to challenge McConnell, a political powerhouse who already has $6.8 million in the bank for his re-election.

His campaign manager, Jesse Benton, said McConnell and his wife are big fans of Judd's movies and that they appreciate her efforts to bring young people into the political process.