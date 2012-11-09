Ashley Judd doesn't rule out run for US Senate
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Actress Ashley Judd isn't ruling out a run for U.S. Senate in Kentucky.
The former Kentuckian is an active supporter of Tennessee Democrats. She said in a statement Friday that she's honored to be mentioned as a potential candidate, but she sidestepped the question of whether she would get into the race.
Judd lives in Tennessee and would have to re-establish a residence in Kentucky before she could challenge Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell in his 2014 re-election bid.
No Democrats have stepped forward to challenge McConnell, a political powerhouse who already has $6.8 million in the bank for his re-election.
His campaign manager, Jesse Benton, said McConnell and his wife are big fans of Judd's movies and that they appreciate her efforts to bring young people into the political process.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Jun. 09, 2018 2018 Trooping the Colour: see the British Royal Family
- Jun. 10, 2018 See which stars are expanding their families this year!