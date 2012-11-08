Ashley Judd to run for Senate in 2014?

Us Weekly

Ashley Judd goes to Washington?

If some Democrats in Kentucky have their way, residents of the Bluegrass State might be able cast their ballots for Judd in 2014.

PHOTOS: See which other stars have an interest in politics

The Courier-Journal reports that some local politicians see the actress and activist as a solid choice to challenge Sen. Mitch McConnell next election cycle. Rep. John Yarmuth, of Kentucky's 3rd district, is one such believer, claiming such a battle could become the "premiere race in the country."

"If you had an Ashley Judd-McConnell race, I think it would be as high-profile a race as [Massachusetts'] Elizabeth Warren and Scott Brown," Yarmuth told the paper.

PHOTOS: Stars who give back

Despite the public support she's received, Kentucky native Judd isn't setting up any exploratory committees just yet.

"I cherish Kentucky, heart and soul, and while I'm very honored by the consideration, we have just finished an election, so let's focus on coming together to keep moving America's families, and especially our kids, forward," Judd told Us Weekly in a statement Thursday.

Regardless of whether or not she ends up running against their candidate, McConnell's team says they appreciate Judd's passion for politics in general.

"Senator McConnell and his wife are big fans of Ashley Judd's movies and appreciate her energy, particularly when it comes to getting young people engaged in the political process," the Senator's campaign manager, Jesse Benton, told Us.

Keep clicking for more Ashley ...