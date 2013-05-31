How's this for a plot twist? After two seasons on Revenge, series star Ashley Madekwe is leaving ABC's primetime drama, the network confirms to Us Weekly. The actress -- who played Grayson family spokeswoman Ashley Davenport -- will make her final appearance in the first episode of Season 3.

The 31-year-old British beauty isn't the only star who's leaving the show. Conor Paolo's character, Declan Porter, was killed off in the Season 2 finale. Show creator Mike Kelley will not be returning for more Revenge either, with Sunil Nayar taking over as show runner.

"Yes, it's true: I'm leaving Revenge. I've loved playing Ashley Davenport but after two seasons there is no longer a story left for me to tell," Madekwe tweeted May 31. "I wasn't going to say anything as I didn't want to ruin the story for the lovely Revengers but as it's been leaked anyway. The Revenge writers are trying to come up with an exit story for Davenport and I will of course play that out for you all. My preference is that Ashley Davenport dies in a blaze of glory. Preferable whilst wearing Valentino couture...Or Chanel. I'm not fussy."

Deadline first reported the news of Madekwe's exit, saying the actress' option was not picked up due to "storyline reasons."

Madekwe still has a reason to smile, as she will celebrate her first wedding anniversary with actor Iddo Goldberg this June. "I think marriage is about everyday life," she told Us earlier this year. "You go out together, you go to sleep together, you eat together, and you worry about the cat together. To me it's having that life partner for the rest of your life."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ashley Madekwe Leaves Revenge After Two Seasons