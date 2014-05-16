Pop the champagne! Ashley Tisdale is one step closer to getting hitched! The "Buzzy's" actress kicked off her bachelorette party celebrations in Miami, Fla., on Thursday

The "High School Musical" alum, 28, has been sharing pictures from the festivities, where she's been joined by best friend Vanessa Hudgens and a few close friends. "Off to a very exciting weekend," she tweeted on Friday.

The bride-to-be and her girlfriends appeared to party at Purdy Lounge in Miami, and got dolled up for a night out on a boat. In one snapshot, she showed off her new accessory -- a pink "Bachelorette" sash!

"Weekend with my girls," she tweeted on Friday. "#turnup4TIZ." In a second photo, she showed off her backside in a tight-fitted white dress. "#turnup4tiz #iminmiamibiatch #bachelorette," she added.

Tisdale got engaged to musician Christopher French back in August 2013 when he proposed on the 103rd floor of the Empire State Building in NYC. "Best night of my life. We're on top of the world," the star tweeted of her new engagement. Tisdale showed off her gorgeous engagement ring for the first time when she attended the 2013 InStyle Summer Soiree in West Hollywood on Aug. 14.

"He had been planning on it for awhile. I think she knew it was coming but she is so happy," a source told Us at the time. "She likes those rocker types. They have mutual friends and just met through hanging out."

