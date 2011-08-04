Just a day after strolling through LAX airport in an oversized red sweater, Ashley Tisdale got all glammed up for the premiere of the Disney Channel's Phineas and Ferb: Across The 2nd Dimension in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

VIDEO: Ashley gets slammed by the Us Weekly Fashion Police

The film's star showed off her super toned legs in a sparkly All Saints print mini dress and nude Christian Louboutin pumps.

Earlier in the day, the 26-year-old tweeted, "Good morning tweeters!!! Gym, nails, then gettin ready for the phineas and ferb premiere! Lets get it trending!!"

And sure enough, she was spotted heading to Equinox Gym in West Hollywood where she revealed her amazing abs in a white sports bra and tiny shorts.

PHOTOS: The summer's hottest bodies

"I workout a lot and eat healthy," she told Us Weekly of how she maintains her physique. "If I'm getting ready for something, I keep my complex carbs but I cut out bread and wheat. I eat chicken, protein, salmon, and fish."

But during her recent trip to Miami, Tisdale admitted that she went carb crazy. "I had five days of cheating like bread galore, pastas and bagels! If I'm going for vacation, of course I will let myself have that."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly