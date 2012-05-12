Ashley Tisdale's life is, well, "Fabulous."

The High School Musical star, 26, rekindled the flame with director love Scott Speer in early April, four months after ending their two-year relationship. "Ashley is doing great again," a source tells Us Weekly. "She is back with Scott now. They had a good thing going."

After their breakup, Tisdale had a brief romance with Boys Like Girls lead singer Martin Johnson, whom she met on the set of the band's music video "Love Drunk" video in 2009. (She was dating Speer, 30, at the time.)

In addition to reuniting with Step Up Revolution director Speer, Tisdale's career is back in full swing. Bravo recently picked up Miss Advised, her docuseries about single relationship experts, and ABC Family entered into a development deal for Tisdale's The Keys, a detective drama under her Blondie Girl productions shingle.

"She is thrilled her pilot got picked up," a source tells Us. And Speer couldn't be more proud. "Congrats!" he tweeted May 8. "Blondie Girl is taking over!"

