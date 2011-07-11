Looks like someone has lightened her locks for summer!

After being a brunette for over a year, Ashley Tisdale was spotted leaving the Byron and Tracey Salon in Beverly Hills on Sunday as a freshly dyed blonde.

PHOTOS: 8 hot beauty trends to try this summer

"It's summer and I'm ready for some FUN!" the Hellcats star tweeted on Monday, along with a TwitPic showing off her new hue.

PHOTOS: Easy tips for updating your hair color for summer

When the 26-year-old actress dyed her hair brown in March 2010, she admitted to Us Weekly that she still favors a set of sunny strands. "My natural hair is dark, but I like being blonde -- blonde is more fun!"

VOTE: Who has the best hair in Hollywood?

In addition to being lighter, brighter, and happier, the star says that there's another thing she's noticed in her experiences as both a blonde and a brunette: "You get different guys according to your hair color," she told Us, even though the natural brunette is smitten with her music video director beau Scott Speer.

Tell Us: Do you like Ashley as a blonde or a brunette?

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly