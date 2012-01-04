It didn't take long for Ashley Tisdale to land a new man.

One month after the 26-year-old actress quietly ended her two-year relationship with music video director Scott Speer, 29, Tisdale began dating Boys Like Girls lead singer Martin Johnson, two sources confirm to Us Weekly.

The two first met when Tisdale starred in the band's "Love Drunk" music video in 2009, though it wasn't until her recent breakup with Speer that the two "started texting more frequently and met up," the source says.

"They spent New Year's Eve together in New York and went to Lady Gaga's New Year's Eve party," the source says. Tisdale, who also rang in the new year with good pal Julianne Hough, 23, "is definitely attracted to Martin," the source adds.

Still, a second insider tells Us that Tisdale isn't looking to be tied down. "They have gone on a few dates but it's nothing serious," the insider explains. "She's just enjoying being single."

