Ashley Tisdale won't be ringing in the new year with Scott Speer.

The couple has ended their relationship of more than two years, a source confirms exclusively to Us Weekly. Tisdale, 26, began dating music video director Speer, 29, in the spring of 2009, one month after she broke up with V Factory band member Jared Murillo.

"They had been on and off for a while. They tried to work it out but realized their relationship ran its course," a source tells Us.

Prior to their split, Speer directed five of Tisdale's music videos, including "He Said She Said," "Not Like That," "Suddenly," "It's Alright, It's OK" and "Crank It Up."

Tisdale -- who shot to fame as part of Disney's "High School Musical" franchise -- recently appeared in her own spinoff, "Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure."

