Ashon Kutcher and Demi Moore had a close encounter … of the awkward kind!

On Thurs. Dec. 1, Moore, 49, dined at a West Hollywood private members' club with a male companion; "it didn't look romantic at all," a fellow diner tells Us Weekly. Mid-dinner, the Margin Call actress spotted future ex-husband Kutcher, 33, on the opposite side of the patio!

"She approached his table," says the witness, adding that the Two and a Half Men star was with four friends. "He gave her a hug, and they spoke for a few minutes," the observers days, adding that the couple, who called it quits last month after Kutcher's September fling with Sara Leal came to light, had a "polite" chat.

Despite the cordial overtures, the source describes the scene as "very awkward."

