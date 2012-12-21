Ashton Kutcher is officially ready to move on -- legally -- from Demi Moore.

Over a year after the spouses announced their split, Kutcher, 34, has filed for divorce from Moore, 50 -- filing papers Friday Dec. 21 in L.A. Superior Court.

In the documents (via TMZ), the Two and a Half Men star cites irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the split. Kutcher is not seeking any spousal support from the Margin Call actress -- and is also not asking to deny Moore any requests for her own spousal support.

Married for six years, Moore and Kutcher announced their split in November of last year -- following Kutcher's highly publicized one-night stand with San Diego party girl Sara Leal, who was 22 at the time of the September 2011 fling.

"As a woman, a mother and a wife there are certain values and vows that I hold sacred, and it is in this spirit that I have chosen to move forward with my life," Moore (twice-divorced, from singer Freddy Moore and actor Bruce Willis) said in her memorable statement.

"I will forever cherish the time I spent with Demi," Kutcher said in a Tweeted statement about the split. "Marriage is one of the most difficult things in the world and unfortunately sometimes they fail. Love and light, AK."

In the wake of that separation, Kutcher has been dating former That 70s Show costar Mila Kunis since late spring. Moore suffered a breakdown in early 2012 -- entering rehab for several months in the spring.

But a pal recently told Us that the actress -- seen partying in Miami -- is "in a good place."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ashton Kutcher Files for Divorce from Demi Moore Year After Split