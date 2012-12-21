Ashton Kutcher finally files for divorce one year after splitting from Demi Moore, Kim and Kanye plan to spend Christmas together: See Us Weekly's top 5 stories from Friday, Dec. 21 in the roundup!

1. Ashton Kutcher Files for Divorce from Demi Moore Year After Split

Ashton Kutcher is officially ready to move on — legally — from Demi Moore. Over a year after the spouses announced their split, Kutcher, 34, has filed for divorce from Moore, 50 — filing papers Friday Dec. 21 in L.A. Superior Court.

2. Kim Kardashian, Kanye West to Spend Christmas Together With Her Family

Just because he wasn't present in the iconic annual Kardashian Christmas card doesn't mean Kanye West is on the outs with America's favorite TV family. The rapper, 35, will be joining girlfriend Kim Kardashian and her ever-expanding household for Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve bash, Kim's brother Rob Kardashian tells E! News.

3. Melissa Gorga's Family Christmas Card: See It Now!

A Very Gorga Christmas! Real Housewives of New Jersey's Melissa and Joe Gorga have shared their 2012 holiday card with Us Weekly. In the fun shot, Melissa, 33, and Joe, 38, beam in an autumn-leaves-strewn lawn, holding hands with their kids Antonia, 7, Gino, 5, and (an airborne!) Joey, 2. (The family opted for more casual attire than last year's glamorous card.)

4. VIDEO: Newtown Shootings: Jennifer Aniston, Beyonce, Reese Witherspoon Other Stars Band Together in PSA to End Gun Violence

It has been exactly one week since 20 young children and 6 adults were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, CT -- just the latest in a string of devastating, high profile tragedies caused by gun violence.

5. Mayan Apocalypse 2012: Kim Kardashian, Bethenny Frnakel, Other Celebs React to False Alarm

The ancient Mayan Long Count Calendar came to an end on Friday, Dec. 21, 2012, but it seems the world -- and your favorite stars -- survived the Mayan apocalypse. Kim Kardashian, Bethenny Frankel, Lauren Conrad and other celebrities took to Twitter Friday to share their joy (and annoyance) over the forever-anticipated end-of-the-world false alarm.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ashton Kutcher Finally Files for Divorce, Kim and Kanye Plan to Spend Christmas Together: Top 5 Stories of Today