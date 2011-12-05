Positively gleeful!

Ashton Kutcher hit his very first red carpet since wife Demi Moore announced their split in late November at Monday's star-packed premiere of New Year's Eve at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

And though 33-year-old dodged press interviews, he was sure to put on a brave -- and flirty! -- face for the cameras, posing on the carpet with Lea Michele, his love interest in the ensemble romantic comedy.

Kutcher has kept a semi-low profile since Demi Moore confirmed that they were ending their six-year marriage following his tawdry fling with 22-year-old Sara Leal in September; he spent the long Thanksgiving weekend partying with coeds in his native Iowa.

Moore, 49, meanwhile, hasn't yet rebounded with anyone new, although she's been spotted in Hollywood with several platonic male pals.

Glee actress Michele, 25, is also recently single: She and actor beau Theo Stockman called it quits in September after about a year together.

