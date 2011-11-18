Isn't it ironic?

Before wife Demi Moore announced she was ending their six-year marriage, Ashton Kutcher posed for the December cover of Men's Health magazine, and gave a quick, prescient interview with sister mag Women's Health.

Kutcher, 33, might look back on a few of his comments with a bit of regret.

"I'm relatively scared of failure," he told Men's Health. "But I just don't see it as something that's inevitable."

His comments to Women's Health, however, truly belie some of the marital issues that likely led Moore, 49, to end their union.

When asked about the best relationship advice he's ever received, "I think it’s all about working on the relationship and making it better...when it’s good. Don't wait for a problem to work on things. The goal is not to get into a relationship; the goal is to be in a relationship."

(On Thursday, nearly two months after Us accused Kutcher of cheating on Moore with 22-year-old Sara Leal, Moore said in a statement that she had decided to end their marriage.)

When asked to finish the sentence "I could never be with a woman who..." Kutcher's reply was also intriguing: "Wow, that’s tough. I could never be with a woman who felt like she needed to change me."

He adds, "I would just like a woman someday, somewhere, at some point in my life to say to me, 'You're a great listener.' Haven't heard it yet, and that's a superior compliment to get from a woman. But I'm going to work on it."

