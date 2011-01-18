Who knew Ashton Kutcher was such a gentleman?

Unlike his alter ego in the upcoming movie "No Strings Attached" -- where he hooks up with Natalie Portman's character under the guise that they're nothing more than friends with benefits -- Kutcher says he took things slow before tying the knot with Demi Moore in 2005.

"My relationship was a relationship first," the 32-year-old actor tells Redbook. "Well, there wasn't anything physical happening for a while, but from the get-go it was more than friendship. It was a deeper connection than that."

The Iowa native, who once dated January Jones and Brittany Murphy, claims that all men reach a point where they want to leave their bachelor days behind them.

"I think guys wind up ... not wanting another guy sleeping with the girl they're with," he reasons. "But eventually everyone wants something more. We all have that desire for something special, something committed. We all want to be The One."

Kutcher most certainly found the love of his life in Moore, 48 -- which might explain why he frequently professes his devotion to the actress on Twitter.

"Sometimes being publicly adored is nice. It feels good," he explains of his mushy tweets. "So that's why I might be standing right next to her and tweet, 'My wife looks so amazing tonight.'"

