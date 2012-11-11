Ashton Kutcher is a dream Jobs.

So says Josh Gad, the actor's costar in the upcoming biopic about the late tech visionary Steve Jobs, who died of pancreatic cancer in October 2011. Us Weekly caught up with Gad, 31, who plays Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak, at the BAFTA Britannia Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 7.

"I think it's going to be pretty wonderful," Gad told Us of the film, which is due out sometime next year. "Ashton is going to blow a lot of people away. His performance was absolutely transformational. If he looked any more like Steve Jobs, I think it would just confuse a lot of people in thinking Steve Jobs never passed away. It's that uncanny."

Indeed, photographs from the set seem to verify the resemblance. In one picture, Kutcher, 34 -- a tech entrepreneur in his own right -- channels the Apple Inc. icon in jeans, sneakers, a sweater vest, and round rimless glasses like the kind Jobs used to wear. But it wasn't just the actor's physical makeover that impressed his costar.

"He really immersed himself," Gad said. "I think he has an appreciation for Steve Jobs, the likes of which I've never seen in any actor who's portrayed a real, living person."

Besides that, "Ashton is one of the most giving actors I've ever worked with. I was surprised by his work every day," Gad gushed, adding that he thinks the movie will disprove a lot of misconceptions about the Two and a Half Men star.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ashton Kutcher Is "Uncanny" as Steve Jobs in Biopic, Says Josh Gad