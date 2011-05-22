Ashton Kutcher's contract to star in "Two and a Half Men" is surprisingly only for a single year.

That's what sources with inside knowledge of the deal told The Wall Street Journal.

Warner Bros. Television also has only a one-year deal with CBS to continue producing the show.

Despite its status as the most popular sitcom on TV, "Two and a Half Men'"s recent troubles with former star Charlie Sheen seem to have everyone a bit on edge on how the audience will respond to a revamped series and Kutcher.

It also gives Kutcher, who is reportedly being paid $20 million for the season, the right to walk away after a year even if the show is renewed and Warner Bros. wants to keep him.

If all goes well, expect to see the show which also stars Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jones, to remain on CBS through 2013.

