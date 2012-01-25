Estranged is right.

Demi Moore is going through some difficult times indeed following her November 2011 split from Ashton Kutcher -- seeking treatment for "exhaustion" as rumors swirl about hard partying and even the alleged use of nitrous oxide.

But Kutcher, 33, is a world away, literally and figuratively, from his estranged wife of six years.

The Two and a Half Men star has been living it up in Sao Paulo, Brazil; on Sunday, he caused chaos sitting in the front row at the Colcci show, where stunning models (including the five-months pregnant Alessandra Ambrosio) strutted their stuff on the runway.

He and Ambrosio then shot a Colcci campaign together; when TMZ photographers caught Kutcher emerging from a Sao Paulo nightclub Tuesday (as news of his ex-wife's 911 emergency stormed the web) with a sexy blonde, he refused to comment on how Moore, 49, was doing.

And as recently as early Thursday, Kutcher was tweeting -- about tech toys, not Moore.

"Citizen journalists take to the sky," he wrote, linking to a news story about livestreaming journalists and bloggers who use "drone" cameras -- toy helicopter rigged with camera equipment -- to take their own aerial shots of footage around the world.

Marveled one Kutcher follower: "Surprised this is where your focus is right now."

