Ashton Kutcher is giving the term "character actor" a whole new meaning. The That 70s Show alum took to Twitter to share a photo of his face as an aged Steve Jobs split next to the Apple founder himself on Friday, Jan. 25, and the resemblance is uncanny.

Kutcher, 34, looks nearly identical to the aged Jobs in the image, complete with knowing gaze and sparse hair.

"Thank you Sundance for your support of Jobs," he captioned the snapshot. The actor has previously been known for lighter fare, like his part in Dude, Where's My Car? opposite Seann William Scott and his role as a hapless guy in love with his friends-with-benefits (Natalie Portman) in 2011's No Strings Attached. But for jOBS, Kutcher took his role very seriously, studying up on "hundreds of hours" of footage and even adopting Jobs' "fruitarian" diet.

His decision to go "fruitarian" -- eating only fruits, nuts and seeds and no animal products, vegetables or grains -- even led him to be hospitalized two days before the cast and crew was set to start shooting.

"I was like doubled over in pain, and my pancreas levels were completely out of whack, which was completely terrifying, considering everything," he told the Associated Press at the Sundance Film Festival premiere on Friday, Jan. 25. Jobs died in October 2011 after suffering from pancreatic cancer. He was 56.

Josh Gad, who plays Jobs' Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak in the biopic, told Us Weekly that Kutcher's dedication definitely paid off in the end, however.

"Ashton is going to blow a lot of people away. His performance was absolutely transformational," Gad told Us at the BAFTA Britannia Awards in Los Angeles last November. "If he looked any more like Steve Jobs, I think it would just confuse a lot of people in thinking Steve Jobs never passed away. It's that uncanny."

And as the April public premiere of the film draws closer, Kutcher admits that he's aware of the pressures of playing such an iconic figure in recent American history.

"This was honestly one of the most terrifying things I've ever tried to do in my life," Kutcher told the AP. "I admired this man so much. …I've never seen Abraham Lincoln walk into a room, but I've seen Steve Jobs walk into a room."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Ashton Kutcher Shares Eerie Self-Portrait as Aging Steve Jobs