Ashton Kutcher is flaunting a new woman -- and sources say he hooked up with her prior to splitting from wife Demi Moore last month.

The actor, 33, spent Christmas in Italy with screenwriter Lorene Scafaria -- who, until recently, was dating The OC actor Adam Brody.

PHOTOS: Cheating scandals of the year

In exclusive Us Weekly photos, the duo were snapped checking out the sights in Italy, including the famous Leaning Tower of Pisa over the Christmas holiday.

During their private sojourn, the couple tooled around in a Porsche Carrera Sports 2011 and holed up at a private pad. During a romantic lunch at Pizzeria Trattoria Toscana in Pisa on Christmas Eve, they "held hands," witness Alex Thorpe tells Us. "They shared spaghetti, and he paid."

VIDEO: Sara Leal opens up to Us about her fling with Ashton

(Kutcher tweeted about the trip, sharing a photo of himself with Scafaria and his Katalyst business partner, Matt Mazzant: "Roman holiday with homies...have an amazing new year!")

Meanwhile Moore, 49, kept a low-profile, spending her holidays with family -- including daughter Rumer Willis -- in Parrot Cay. "She's doing really well," a source tells Us. "[She's] waiting for all of her stuff to come out in the new year [including] her Lifetime show that she's executive producing."

Despite 33-year-old Scafaria's romance with Brody and Kutcher's marriage to Moore, a source says they have been stoking a romance since meeting in February, when Kutcher tried out for a film she wrote. (Steve Carell ended up getting the part for the film Seeking a Friend for the End of the World.)

PHOTOS: Biggest splits of 2011

"Ashton started seeing her while each was in a relationship," says a source. Reps for both Kutcher and Scafaria deny this and tell Us "They're just friends."

And it wasn't the first field trip for the duo --- on Dec. 9 and 10, they cozied up at Yellowstone Club ski resort (snowboarding and playing shuffleboard) in Montana. Kutcher's ex Moore, of course, announced their plans to divorce in late November following his revealed affair with a different woman, 22-year-old Sara Leal, in September.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly