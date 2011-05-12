Who's winning now?

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Ashton Kutcher is putting the final touches on a deal to replace Charlie Sheen on "Two and a Half Men."

The site reports that Men creator Chuck Lorre has crafted a storyline to introduce Kutcher, 33, as a replacement for Sheen, 45, who was officially fired in March after a public battle with the show's creator and CBS.

The former "Punk'd" prankster was coy on his Twitter page. "I'm starting to become convinced that people put my name in articles just to improve their SEO or hoping I'll tweet it," he wrote Thursday afternoon.

Later Thursday evening, he asked his nearly 6.7 million followers on the microblogging site: "What's the square root of 6.25?" The answer is 2.5, or Two and a Half.

Friday morning Us also reported that Kutcher is slated to make $1 million per episode once the contract is signed.

