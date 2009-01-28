Imagine being a teenage girl and your single mom goes and brings home the pin-up boy on your bedroom wall, introducing him as her "new friend." Awk-ward! Most daughters would either:

A.Barf.

B.Seduce the guy.

C.Move out of the house.

Hollywood's most sympathetic offspring, Rumer Willis, recently told the UK's Mail Online, "Ash was a heartthrob to me. I had pictures of him on my wall, and I remember my mom saying that her new friend was going to hang out with us. I kind of freaked out. I definitely blushed."

Yikes. No more Kelso fantasies for you, young lady.

The May-December-Kabbalah pair eventually married, and Rumer accepted the stepdad who's only ten years her elder with a truly jaw-dropping sense of maturity.

"[Ashton's] like a friend as well as a stepdad. We talk about everything -- auditions, boyfriends, family. He understands more than my parents sometimes because he's closer to my age," Rumer explains. "I got over any strangeness because I'd never seen my mom happier. It was like watching two 16-year-olds who were going to the prom together and were totally in love."

Oh yeah, we totally saw That '70s Show episode!

We just hope Rumer finally took those Ashton posters off her wall, or at least passed them on as hand-me-downs to Scout and Tallulah.