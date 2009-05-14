By Saryn Chorney

If there's one thing Ashton Kutcher gives a twit about, it's honoring his word.

When the King of the Twitterverse beat CNN in the race to reach one million followers last month, he vowed he would one day Ding-Dong ditch the news outlet's founder and head honcho Ted Turner.

According to CNN, Kutcher rolled out a banner with his Twitter name, aplusk, over the CNN logo at CNN Center in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday night while an Internet audience watched over Ustream.

Meanwhile, Extra reports that Kutcher, along with wife Demi Moore and some pals, also dumped 800 boxes of Ding-Dongs at Turner's Atlanta restaurant.

Revenge is tweet, indeed.