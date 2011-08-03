When Ashton Kutcher replaced Charlie Sheen on "Two and a Half Men," the two biggest questions that arose were: How will Sheen be erased from the show, and who will Kutcher be playing? Well, today brought the answer to one of those questions.

Kutcher's character is named Walden Schmidt, and he is an internet billionaire with a broken heart, according to CBS President Nina Tassler, who broke the news at this morning's Television Critics Association summer press tour. She also called Walden "a unique character" and revealed that the premiere will be a two-parter [airing] over two weeks.

But what of the rumors that Kutcher's first episode will also feature a funeral for Sheen's character, Charlie Harper? Tassler played coy, simply saying, "It's all about mystery in the marketing" and that you'd have to tune in to find out!

"Two and a Half Men" premieres September 19 on CBS.

Related stories on ETonline.com:'Glee' Star Lea Michele Refuses Demands to Get Nose Job