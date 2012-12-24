Billboard -- As always, submit your questions about Billboard charts, sales and airplay, as well as general music musings, to askbb@billboard.com. Please include your first and last name, as well as your city, state and country, if outside the U.S. Or, Tweet questions to Gary Trust: @gthot20 ONE MERRY CHRISTMAS Hi Gary, In the Billboard Hot 100 era (since 1958), only one Christmas song has topped the chart:

"The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don't Be Late)" by the Chipmunks with David Seville spent four weeks at No. 1, beginning on Dec. 22, 1958. But, if we go back to pre-Hot 100 times, counting the National List of Selling Retail Records, Best Sellers in Stores, Most Played By Jockeys, Most Played in Jukeboxes and Top 100 charts, five holiday songs took the top spot: "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!," Vaughan Moore (1946; five weeks at No. 1) "White Christmas," Bing Crosby (1948, 11) "All I Want for Christmas (Is My Two Front Teeth)," Spike Jones (1949, one) "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," Gene Autry (1950, one) "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus," Jimmy Boyd (1952, two) But, the most important thing is that I wish you, Gary, and your loyal readers around the world a safe, healthy and happy holidays with your loved ones. Thanks, Mackenzie (Mac) Scott, Fajardo, Puerto Rico Thanks Mac! And, happy holidays to you, as well. I'm not jealous that the weather forecast shows a 90-degree Christmas Day in Fajardo ... Mariah Carey 's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," by the way, may gain again this week, possibly besting its No. 25 Hot 100 peak to date, but won't challenge for No. 1. And with that, let's move on to readers' personal favorites of 2012. So many submissions have already come in to askbb@billboard.com that we'll run part one this week and more before the end of the year. If you haven't already, please send your favorite songs, albums or other musical memories of 2012 to that e-mail address for inclusion in the next mailbag. Read on as we start unwrapping your favorite music of the year.

4, "Don't You Worry Child," Swedish House Mafia 5, "Madness," Muse 6, "The DJ Is Mine," Wonder Girls feat. School Gyrls 7, "Tonight I'm Getting Over You," Carly Rae Jepsen 8, "Latch (feat. Sam Smith)," Disclosure 9, "Timebomb," Kylie Minogue 10, "Monster," BIGBANG 11, "Turning Tables," Adele 12, "Some Nights," fun. Robbie Romu Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada CARRIE ON My top album of 2012?

"Blown Away," Carrie Underwood This woman is incredible. Enough said! Michael Read FAVORITE MATERIAL Hi Gary, Here are my 10 favorite albums of the year:

1, Madonna, "MDNA" 2, The Fray, "Scars and Stories" 3, Matchbox Twenty, "North" 4, Whitney Houston, "The Ultimate Collection" 5, The Script, "#3" 6, Roxette, "Travelling" 7, Robbie Williams, "Take the Crown" 8, Train, "California 37" 9, Maroon 5, "Overexposed" 10, Keane, "Strangeland" Thanks, Thiago Porto

Shelton also took home awards for Male Vocalist of the Year, for the third year in a row, and Song of the Year, for "Over You," which he co-wrote with his wife, Miranda Lambert, who recorded it. She, meanwhile, earned Female Vocalist of the Year honors, also for a third straight year. As you can tell, I'm a longtime country music fan (with my all-time favorite artist being Vince Gill) and I'm very proud of everybody in country music during 2012. Best, Lisa Curry Beachwood, New Jersey ROCK ON Here are my mostly-rock top 10 albums of 2012: 1, "The Truth About Love," P!nk 2, "Blak and Blu," Gary Clark Jr. 3, "Unapologetic," Rihanna

4, "The Strange Case Of ... ," Halestorm 5, "Rebel Soul," Kid Rock 6, "Sick and Twisted Affair," My Darkest Days 7, "Take Me Home," One Direction 8, "iTunes Festival: London 2012 (EP)," P!nk 9, "The Greatest Hits," 3 Doors Down 10, "Trouble Man: Heavy Is the Head," T.I. Austin Danger 'BATTLE ... BORN ... TO DIE' Hi Gary, These are my top 10 albums of the past year. 1, Madonna, "MDNA 2, Lana Del Rey, "Born to Die" 3, Mumford & Sons, "Babel"

4, The Killers, "Battle Born" 5, fun., "Some Nights" 6, Ellie Goulding, "Halcyon" 7, Rihanna, "Unapologetic" 8, Marina & the Diamonds, "Electra Heart" 9, Usher, "Looking 4 Myself" 10, Karmin, "Hello" Praka Puntadewa Universitas Indonesia (Russian Studies) FAVORITE SONGZ Hi Gary, My top 10 sets of the year, from No. 10 to No. 1: 10, Ne-Yo, "R.E.D" 9, Jason Aldean, "Night Train" 8, Nas, "Life Is Good" 7, Frank Ocean, "channel ORANGE" 6, Nicki Minaj, "Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded" 5, Chris Brown, "Fortune" 4, Maroon 5, "Overexposed" 3, Usher, "Looking 4 Myself" 2, T.I., "Trouble Man: Heavy Is the Head," An album that proves that T.I. still has what it takes. And, No. 1 ...

1, Trey Songz ,"Chapter V." Simply, an amazing album from start to finish. Thanks, Dena Crutcher

1, "The Idler Wheel ... ," Fiona Apple Regards, Jose Sarzalejo VINTAGE MUSIC Hi Gary, My favorite 2012 albums, in no particular order: Selah Sue, "Selah Sue" Emeli Sande, "Our Version of Events"

Joss Stone, "The Soul Sessions Vol. 2" Ellie Goulding, "Halcyon" Lianne La Havas, "Is Your Love Big Enough?" The Lumineers, "The Lumineers" Vintage Trouble, "The Bomb Shelter Sessions" Grace Potter & the Nocturnals, "The Lion, the Beast, the Beat" John Mayer, "Born & Raised" Paloma Faith, "Fall to Grace" Happy holidays! Mandy Monge MY FAVORITE$ Hi Gary, These became my favorite albums of 2012: 1, "Warrior," Ke$ha 2, "Red," Taylor Swift 3, "Born to Die," Lana Del Rey 4, "The Truth About Love," P!nk

5, "Channel Orange," Frank Ocean 6, "Halcyon," Ellie Goulding 7, "Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded," Nicki Minaj 8, "Hit Me Like a Man (EP)," The Pretty Reckless 9, "Paradise (EP)," Lana Del Rey 10, "Some Nights," fun. Honorable Mentions: "Overexposed," Maroon 5 "Sticks and Stones," Cher Lloyd "Blown Away," Carrie Underwood Thanks, Anthony Moffatt @antunit2009

4, "Fill Us With Fire (Single Mix)," Erasure 5, "Ready To Be Myself," David Dunn 6, "What Ya Made Of," Shannon Noll 7, "Trust Me (Moto Blonco Radio Edit)," Matt Zarley 8, "Hotel Nacional (Promo Only Funk3d Intro Edit)," Gloria Estefan 9, "What Makes You Beautiful," One Direction

10, "Timebomb," Kylie Minogue 11, "Good Goodbye," Diana DeGarmo 12, "Be With You (Radio Version)," Erasure 13, "Masterpiece," Madonna 14, "Dark Side," Kelly Clarkson 15, "When I Start To (Break It All Down)," Erasure 16, "Blown Away, ," Carrie Underwood 17, "Someone Like You," Adele

18, "All Over the World (Radio Edit)," Ola 19, "Lighthouse," Westlife 20, "Home," Phillip Phillips 21, "The Song in My Heart," Jason Walker 22, "Plain Jane," Street Corner Symphony 23, "I Like How It Feels," Enrique Iglesias featuring Pitbull 24, "Sentimental Fool," Bryan Finlay 25, "Crazy Love Thing," DUDE-a-TOMic! 26, "Payphone," Maroon 5 27, "Moves Like Jagger," Maroon 5 feat. Christina Aguilera 28, "Bring Back My Love," Clay Aiken 29, "All I Can Do," Bryan Finlay 30, "Greatest Hits," Jay Brannan 31, "Better Than I Know Myself," Adam Lambert 32, "When You Loved Me," Richard Marx 33, "Call Me Maybe," Carly Rae Jepsen 34, "I Just Want a Lover," Will Young

35, "Bloodstained Heart," Darren Hayes 36, "Floor On Fire (Joe Marton Radio Edit)," Taylor Dayne 37, "Never Close Our Eyes," Adam Lambert 38, "Never Let Me Go (Edit)," The Human League 39, "W T F," Matt Zarley 40, "Part of Me," Katy Perry 41, "Good Girl," Carrie Underwood

42, "White Light (Stereogamus Edit)," George Michael 43, "Jealousy," Will Young 44, "Put Your Hands Up (If You Feel Love) [Basto's Major Mayhem Edit]," Kylie Minogue 45, "Terrific," Drake Bell 46, "Masquerade," Crystal Waters 47, "Speak to Me," Roxette 48, "The Vision of Love," Kris Allen 49, "Our Love & Our Souls," Meat Loaf & Patti Russo 50, "This Time," Pia Toscano Thanks and Happy New Year! David "MuzicBuff" Geib Kane County, Illinois

The Best of 2012: The Year In Music

