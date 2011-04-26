Got some burning questions for Jessica Simpson?

Us Weekly's Style Icon of the Year hits our Hot Hollywood bash Tuesday night at L.A. hotspot Eden -- and in honor of her big night, the 30-year-old designer, mogul, singer and bride-to-be is answering fan queries via Twitter!

PHOTOS: Jessica's love affair with denim!

"This year, I've taken time for myself to enjoy being engaged and in love and being a businesswoman instead of an entertainer," Simpson told Us in last week's issue. "It's really helped the collection!"

Tweet your Jessica Simpson questions to Us Weekly's official Twitter account -- and use the "#HotHollywood" hashtag.

PHOTOS: Who else made Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood list this year?

And check out Us Weekly on Wednesday morning for full red carpet coverage of our star-studded Hot Hollywood blowout!

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly