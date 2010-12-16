PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- The shared universe of Crossgen, defunct when it filed for bankruptcy in 2004, is pulsing with life again as an imprint of Marvel Comics.

The New York-based publisher of comic books says that the Crossgen imprint will launch anew in March with a pair of four-issue limited series — "Ruse" and "Sigil" — part of its bid to expand its storytelling efforts to new characters, concepts and, ultimately, audiences.

The first two books run the gamut between mystery and high-adventure, free of traditional caped super heroes.

Both books were part of Crossgen's original lineup but folded when the company sought bankruptcy protection and was ultimately purchased by Disney.

"Sigil" is being written by Mike Carey and drawn by Leonard Kirk, while "Ruse" is scripted by Mark Waid and drawn by Mirco Perfederici.

