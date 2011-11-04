The Real Housewives of Atlanta's fourth season premiere isn't until Sunday, but as cast member Sheree Whitfield tells Us Weekly, the drama has been raging on behind the scenes for quite a while.

In an exclusive interview shot at Us' New York City headquarters November 1, veteran cast member Whitfield opens up about her massive fight with NeNe Leakes teased in the season preview trailer and set to air on Sunday's premiere.

Whitfield tells Us that she stopped speaking to Leakes after the spat, which was brought on after Whitfield tried to share a promotional opportunity with her cast member, only to have the one-time Celebrity Apprentice star go ahead and "do some crooked stuff."

"I had an appearance and I was asked to bring some of the other girls along," she explains in the video above, adding that she believes fame went to Leakes' head after her stint on The Celebrity Apprentice. "NeNe tried to go over my head and pull money from me. I thought that was crazy, but that's just something NeNe does, which is why we're not friends to this day. She's not loyal and not a good person!"

For more on the Real Housewives of Atlanta's must-see premiere moment -- and dish on what to expect from Phaedra Parks and Kandi Burruss this season -- check out Us' exclusive video interview above!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Sunday at 9 p.m. (EST) on Bravo.

