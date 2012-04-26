NEW YORK (AP) -- Plays by John Guare, Simon Stephens, Rolin Jones and Melissa James Gibson will highlight the Atlantic Theater Company's 2012-13 season, which marks the company's return to its newly renovated home.

The company on Thursday unveiled its upcoming slate of works, including the world premiere of Guare's "Three Kinds of Exile" directed by Neil Pepe this winter, and the New York premiere this fall of Stephens' "Harper Regan" following his well-received "Bluebird" last season.

Obie Award winner Gibson makes her Atlantic debut with the world premiere of "What Rhymes with America" this fall. Emmy Award-nominated writer Jones returns to Atlantic in spring 2013 with the New York premiere of "The Jammer" following the Atlantic's New York premiere of his play "The Intelligent Design of Jenny Chow."

Two final productions will be announced later.

Atlantic will be returning to its Linda Gross Theater in Chelsea for its full first season following a two-year long $8.5 million renovation of the landmark venue.

———

Online: http://www.atlantictheater.org