DALLAS (AP) — AT&T says U-Verse TV and internet service has been restored for most of its customers after an outage of just over three days and that it will provide credits to those affected.

The Dallas-based telecommunications company says that it expects any remaining customer issues to be resolved soon.

Company spokesman Mark Siegel says the outage affected a limited number of customers in the southwestern and southeastern United States.

On Wednesday, AT&T Inc. said that it had tracked the problem to a software upgrade.

As of Sept. 30, U-Verse had about 7.4 million subscribers overall.

AT&T shares rose 18 cents to $33.96 in afternoon trading Thursday.