LOS ANGELES (AP) — An attorney for Lindsay Lohan says he expects the actress will be cleared of a charge that she hit a woman in a Manhattan nightclub.

Lawyer Mark Heller said Thursday that Lohan is being targeted because of her fame.

The "Mean Girls" star was arrested by New York police around 4 a.m. Thursday and charged with third-degree assault, a misdemeanor.

The woman in the club did not require medical attention, and Lohan was released hours later.

Prosecutors in Santa Monica also charged Lohan on Thursday with lying to police and reckless driving involving a June accident on Pacific Coast Highway.

The charge could trigger a probation violation and another jail sentence for the 26-year-old.